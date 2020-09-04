Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Brady worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brady by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Brady by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Brady by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $2,265,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brady stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43. Brady Corp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti raised shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

