Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Earns Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded Boohoo Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 372.50 ($4.87).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 279.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Boohoo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.