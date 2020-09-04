B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 452.62 ($5.91).

LON BME traded down GBX 13.20 ($0.17) on Thursday, reaching GBX 461.50 ($6.03). 2,386,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 245.60 ($3.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 498.80 ($6.52). The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 468.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 376.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

