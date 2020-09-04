B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s (BMRRY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $26.29.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.81%.

About B&M EURO VALUE/ADR

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

