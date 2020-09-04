Blair William & Co. IL Has $705,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 136,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $89.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.08 and a 200-day moving average of $64.14. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $98.90.

