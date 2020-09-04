Blair William & Co. IL Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,970,000 after purchasing an additional 516,115 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 53.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,684,000 after acquiring an additional 291,625 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,145,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 96.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,525,000 after acquiring an additional 199,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 6,378.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 177,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,482,000 after acquiring an additional 174,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $341.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $387.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.30 and its 200 day moving average is $298.86. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.