Blair William & Co. IL Has $698,000 Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 235.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

