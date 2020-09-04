Blair William & Co. IL Has $644,000 Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $80.60 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.46.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.