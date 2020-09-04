Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $265.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STWD. Raymond James increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

