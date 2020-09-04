Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Invesco by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,626 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 1,401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

