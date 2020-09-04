BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) Shares Gap Up to $8.22

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $8.58. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 144.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,035 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.