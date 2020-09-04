BidaskClub Lowers Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) to Hold

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PATK. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.46. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $69.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 15,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $965,033.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $162,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,423 shares of company stock worth $4,413,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 15.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,639,000 after purchasing an additional 86,867 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at about $11,779,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 120.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 132,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 493.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 238,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 197,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

