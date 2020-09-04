BidaskClub Downgrades Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.07. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $82.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $380,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,788,089.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3,957.2% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,522,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $619,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,343,000 after acquiring an additional 73,557 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 688,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,647,000 after acquiring an additional 346,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 493,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 33,265 shares during the last quarter.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

