Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BYND. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $44.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.55.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $129.80 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $167.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,622.50 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.28 and a 200-day moving average of $115.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 71,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $9,498,887.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,152,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,006,205.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,960 shares of company stock valued at $18,300,077 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

