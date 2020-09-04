Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price on the stock.

UDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Udg Healthcare to a sector performer rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 874.29 ($11.42).

Get Udg Healthcare alerts:

Shares of UDG stock opened at GBX 709 ($9.26) on Tuesday. Udg Healthcare has a 12 month low of GBX 423.40 ($5.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 20.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 722.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 681.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Udg Healthcare’s payout ratio is 36.41%.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.