Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells $3,121,786.46 in Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 12,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $3,121,786.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,689,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,666,466.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, John Oyler sold 61,042 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $14,235,604.82.

On Friday, August 21st, John Oyler sold 40,788 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $9,796,869.72.

On Wednesday, August 19th, John Oyler sold 29,866 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $7,005,368.96.

On Friday, August 14th, John Oyler sold 8,705 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.15, for a total transaction of $1,838,060.75.

On Wednesday, August 12th, John Oyler sold 19,820 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.10, for a total transaction of $4,203,822.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, John Oyler sold 25,176 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $5,583,533.28.

On Wednesday, August 5th, John Oyler sold 17,254 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $3,852,300.58.

On Monday, July 20th, John Oyler sold 28,762 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $7,243,709.70.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, John Oyler sold 27,748 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $6,613,458.32.

On Wednesday, July 8th, John Oyler sold 17,529 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.39, for a total transaction of $3,530,165.31.

Shares of BGNE traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $231.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,877. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $114.41 and a twelve month high of $256.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.85 and a 200-day moving average of $178.28.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Beigene by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Beigene by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Beigene by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Beigene by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beigene by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.11.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

