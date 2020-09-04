Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) and California First National Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFNB) Critical Comparison

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) and California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Bat Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Bat Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bat Group and California First National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A California First National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bat Group and California First National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bat Group -126.88% -7.86% -6.57% California First National Bancorp 59.21% 7.18% 4.95%

Risk & Volatility

Bat Group has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First National Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bat Group and California First National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bat Group $2.49 million 84.47 -$6.93 million N/A N/A California First National Bancorp $16.94 million 9.62 $7.33 million N/A N/A

California First National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bat Group.

Summary

California First National Bancorp beats Bat Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bat Group

Bat Group, Inc. engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc. in June 2019. Bat Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About California First National Bancorp

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products. It also provides commercial loan products, including lines of credit, term loans, and commercial mortgages; and syndicated loans. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp., leases and finances capital assets used by businesses and organizations comprising computer systems and networks, automated warehouse distribution management systems, and manufacturing production systems; retail point-of-sale and inventory tracking systems; telecommunications systems, including wireless networks, voice over Internet protocol systems, and satellite tracking systems; and other equipment, as well as non-electronic properties, such as office equipment, mining equipment, machine tools, school buses, trucks, exercise equipment, and office and dormitory furniture. It serves corporations and middle-market companies, private and state-related educational institutions, municipalities, and other not-for-profit organizations and institutions. California First National Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

