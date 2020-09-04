Basf’s (BAS) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.75 ($63.24).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €51.83 ($60.98) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion and a PE ratio of 44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €49.27. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €72.17 ($84.91).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

