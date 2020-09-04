Barrington Research Weighs in on Copart, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Copart in a report issued on Monday, August 31st. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.56. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra dropped their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Shares of CPRT opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Copart news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Copart by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,072,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,178 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,360,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,293,000 after buying an additional 1,182,780 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Copart by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,731,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,230,000 after acquiring an additional 978,191 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Copart by 58,845.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 858,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 857,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Copart by 5,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 675,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after acquiring an additional 663,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

