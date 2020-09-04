Barrington Research Increases Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $18.00

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

IMAX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Imax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Imax in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Shares of Imax stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40. Imax has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $885.22 million, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Imax had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Imax will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imax by 928.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Imax by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Imax by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

