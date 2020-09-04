BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR’s (BTDPY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.34. 8,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

