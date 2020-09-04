BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR alerts:

Shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.