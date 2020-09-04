Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.37), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, insider Zachary Levenick bought 38,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $71,663.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,529 shares in the company, valued at $75,383.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.