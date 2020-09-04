Barclays Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target to $53.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.44.

ANCUF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,291. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

