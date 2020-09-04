Barclays PLC Sells 7,053 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $63.35 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $99.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, Director Harold S. Edwards sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $98,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at $407,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

