Barclays PLC Sells 30,716 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,716 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,683,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,971,000 after buying an additional 714,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,105,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,129,000 after acquiring an additional 43,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,072,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after buying an additional 234,742 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after buying an additional 115,297 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $102.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLM. DA Davidson raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.22.

In related news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 11,801 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $982,079.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,047,197.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 5,813 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $501,080.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,486,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,724,102 shares of company stock worth $135,307,167. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

