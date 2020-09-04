Barclays PLC Sells 126,534 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,534 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,371,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,816,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,942,000 after acquiring an additional 199,529 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after acquiring an additional 37,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,162,000 after acquiring an additional 98,130 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $27,565.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,953.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $75,525.00. Insiders sold a total of 19,550 shares of company stock worth $599,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $30.00 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

APLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.