Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Hillenbrand worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Hillenbrand by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HI stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

HI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $102,052.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

