Barclays PLC Raises Position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of ABM Industries worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in ABM Industries by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in ABM Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ABM Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 33,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after buying an additional 278,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ABM. Sidoti downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. CL King raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ABM stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. ABM Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $131,024.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $26,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $185,748. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.