Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Barclays PLC increased its position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,158 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of PBF Energy worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 103,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $832,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PBF. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James cut shares of PBF Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

NYSE PBF opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.58. PBF Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $34.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post -7.72 EPS for the current year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.