Barclays PLC Increases Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 54.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERIE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,710,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 5,117.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 552,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,843,000 after acquiring an additional 541,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 11.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,979,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ERIE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Erie Indemnity stock opened at $214.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $130.20 and a 12-month high of $223.87.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $657.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.10 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

