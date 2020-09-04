Barclays PLC Increases Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

NYSE:CTB opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.87 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

