Barclays PLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,562 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,454 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Financial Bankshares worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 479.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 556,925 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 242,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1,083.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 113,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,969,000 after buying an additional 106,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,323,000 after buying an additional 102,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $30.67 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.95.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,504 shares of company stock valued at $45,959. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.