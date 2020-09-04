Barclays PLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 61.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Boston Beer by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.64.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $813.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $805.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Beer Company Inc has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $897.50.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.66, for a total transaction of $854,923.32. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.55, for a total value of $4,397,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,681 shares of company stock valued at $53,548,048. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

