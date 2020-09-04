Barclays PLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,693 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,554,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,990,000 after acquiring an additional 109,172 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 75.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 327,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 140,620 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 53.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,570,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,581,000 after acquiring an additional 897,189 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 430.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 183,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 149,165 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 8.12.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

