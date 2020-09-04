Barclays PLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Monro worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNRO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monro by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monro by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

MNRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

MNRO opened at $46.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Monro Inc has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $81.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. Monro had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

