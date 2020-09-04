Barclays PLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38. Boise Cascade Co has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $128,421.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,442.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $777,834.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,287.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,349 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

