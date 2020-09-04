Barclays PLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 192.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,734 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 84,697 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 62,857 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.1638 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

