Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 130,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 555,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 106,011 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 387.50 and a beta of 2.29. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $381,126.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,425.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $114,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $773,651. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

