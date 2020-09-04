Barclays PLC Grows Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.23% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 234.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $558,275.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,345. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RYTM opened at $29.30 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

