Barclays PLC Grows Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of AeroVironment worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 31.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $75.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.10. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.62.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.44 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 8.92%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

