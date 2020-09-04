Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,399 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $5,600,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 371.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $3,348,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.74. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.20). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

