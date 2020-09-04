Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,399 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $5,600,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 371.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $3,348,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ BHF opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.74. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97.
BHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.
Brighthouse Financial Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
