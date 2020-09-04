Barclays PLC Buys 3,491 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,917,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,134,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,462,000 after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 447,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $58.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.86. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.98. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $320.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

