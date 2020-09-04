Barclays PLC Buys 27,564 Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 374,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,564 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Meet Group were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Meet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meet Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the first quarter worth $101,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the first quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEET opened at $6.29 on Friday. Meet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $458.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. Meet Group had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MEET shares. BidaskClub cut Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Meet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Meet Group Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

