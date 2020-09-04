Barclays PLC Buys 2,223 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Rogers worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 936,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after buying an additional 444,102 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 468,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,282,000 after purchasing an additional 152,052 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,991,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,583,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 3,473.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 72,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70,791 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROG opened at $114.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.24 and its 200 day moving average is $110.96. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $157.10.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $191.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.65 million. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 425 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $47,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

