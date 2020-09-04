Barclays PLC Buys 172,749 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Retail Properties of America worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 65.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 711,030 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 49.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 864,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 286,100 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 103.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 471,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Retail Properties of America Inc has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.