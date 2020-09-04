Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 788.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,622 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $109.00 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $56.82 and a one year high of $127.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.08.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 12,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $1,384,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,190,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,803 shares of company stock worth $5,462,420. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

