Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 21.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 45,245 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Badger Meter by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMI. Argus began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

