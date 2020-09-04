Barclays PLC Acquires 98,471 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,471 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 487.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

MNR stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

