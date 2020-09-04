Barclays PLC Acquires 12,582 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 1,145.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth $91,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Freshpet by 80.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth $172,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $610,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,132,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,710. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $109.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.10 and a beta of 0.77. Freshpet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $116.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.